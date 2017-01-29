DPS trooper hurt responding to domestic violence situation - Tucson News Now

DPS trooper hurt responding to domestic violence situation

TUCSON, AZ -

A Department of Public Safety trooper was injured while responding to a domestic violence situation on Grant road near Oracle on Sunday afternoon, officials said.

The trooper needed medical treatment on the side of the road, according to DPS. The subject is under arrest.

We will have more information when it is available.

