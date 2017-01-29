7 Wildcats beat Washington for 14th straight win

The 7th ranked Arizona Wildcats won their 14th consecutive game on Sunday, beating the Washington Huskies 77-66 at McKale Center in Tucson.

UA (21-2, 9-0) had five players score in double figures led by Kadeem Allen’s 14 points. The senior added six rebounds and five assists.

Kobi Simmons had 13 for the Wildcats who now lead the Oregon Ducks by a game at the midway point of the Pac-12 Conference season.

Talented freshman guard Markelle Fultz was top scorer for the Huskies (9-12, 2-7) with 16 points.

Arizona heads out on the road to face the Oregon schools later this week.

