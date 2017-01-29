Child nearly drowns in midtown

A young girl nearly drowned Sunday afternoon in Tucson.

First responders rushed to a home in the 4000 block of E. Glenn Street, according to Capt. Andrew Skaggs, public information officer for Tucson Fire Department.

He said a pet dog alerted a family friend to the 4-year-old child in the water around noon. The friend pulled her out and immediately began CPR.

Police and firefighters arrived on scene to take over CPR efforts, according to Skaggs. He said the girl was transported to the hospital.

Her condition has not been released as of Sunday evening. Skaggs said the CPR by the family friend was critical.

As of Monday morning, authorities said the child was in stable condition.

