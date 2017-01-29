Islamic group worries for UA international students after travel ban

The latest national crackdown on international immigr ants and refugees has some University of Arizona students worried their fellow classmates won't be coming back if they leave the country.

Sitting on the steps of the Islamic Center of Tucson, Taha Hasan feels the threat.

“I think it's an affront to the American way of life,” Hasan said

As an American citizen who was born and raised in Phoenix to Pakistani parents, and a University of Arizona student, not much should worry him personally about President Donald Trump’s executive action.

The order signed Friday includes a 90-day ban on travel to the U.S. by citizens of Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia or Yemen. It also suspended the U.S. refugee program for four months.

So when Hasan thinks of his friends, other Islamic students, he knows it's a nightmare scenario for them when talking about traveling to their home countries for school breaks.

"Many of them won't be able to,” Hassan said. “There are a lot of foreign students here, that come here to study, and they're on their student Visa's. If they leave the country, many of them will not likely be allowed back in.”

President Trump's immigration order sowed more chaos and outrage across the country Sunday, with travelers detained at airports, panicked families searching for relatives and protesters registering opposition to the sweeping measure that was blocked by several federal courts.

Attorneys struggled to determine how many people had been affected so far by the rules, which Trump said Saturday were "working out very nicely."

In a statement Sunday, the Department of Homeland Security said, “Yesterday, less than one percent of the more than 325,000 international air travelers who arrive [in the United States] every day were inconvenienced while enhanced security measures were implemented.”

In a city like Tucson, at the Tucson International Airport, the thought of not being open to visitors has people waiting for their family or friends to arrive worried.

"Refugees have usually waited years to get to this point, and to be a couple days late?” Nathan Lothrop said with disappointment.

"You expect it to be kind of a happy moment where you get to see your friend or your family member. And then you get a phone call that they can't get through or that they're detained. It's terrifying,” said Marianna Pegno, sitting in the cell phone waiting lot.

For them, and others waiting at the airport, the thought of their loved ones not getting through left them troubled.

"I would feel worried and frightened and certainly would not increase my fondness of this administration,” said Barbara Mortinsons.

Even with the uncertain time for immigr ants and refugees, for his classmates and friends, Hasan is not giving up.

He has a wish for improvement and change.

"I think we always have to have that hope," he said. "Because if we don't have that hope, and we're not working towards something, then you've already lost."

MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.