Opening weekend of Tucson Gem, Mineral & Fossil Show

Known as the World’s Greatest Treasure Hunt – the first weekend of the 63rd annual Tucson Gem, Mineral and Fossil Showcase just wrapped up.

Hundreds of vendors have set up shop in Tucson to showcase gems, crystals, pearls and one-of-kind pieces from all different countries.

There are more than 40 shows taking place at dozens of locations around town from exhibit halls to hotels.

The event draws roughly 55,000 people to Tucson.

Something unique to the show this year are giant fossilized killer clam shells from East Africa that are extinct.

Tucson News Now talked to one buyer who said this year’s selection is better than years past. She enjoys having everything in one place.

“That’s why we come here because we don’t have to get on a plane and go to India, or China or Bali or whatever. You come here and it’s all here – and everyone comes in from all those places,” said Julie Miles, a jewelry designer.

One vendor said he’s selling 10 times the amount of jewelry at this show now than when he started seven years ago.

“The best part is when you see a repeat customer coming back and buying again and you ask them, how did it go? If they make money, you’re happy and you see smiling faces – that’s the best part.” Suranjan Porwal of Sanchi and Filia P Designs said.

If you didn’t get time check out the show this weekend, there’s still plenty of time.

The show runs through February 12th.

