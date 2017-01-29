UPDATE: Officials ID victim of deadly shooting on Tucson's SW side

The sheriff's department released dozens of 911 calls from restaurant-goers and employees, many of which were interviewed the night of the incident.
The ordinance means drivers cannot use any handheld electronic device while driving unless they are using a hands-free set-up.
Authorities are responding to a shooting at Mission Manor Park on the south side of Tucson Tuesday afternoon.
One man was killed in the shooting, police say. The suspect has not yet been detained.
The agents were walking a known smuggling route when they discovered an area that had been covered with debris, in an attempt to conceal it from detection. According to the agents they looked closer and found 55 bundles of marijuana wrapped in cellophane.
