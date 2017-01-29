UPDATE: Officials ID victim of deadly shooting on Tucson's SW side

The Pima County's Sheriff Department is investigating a shooting on Tucson's southwest side that left a man dead Sunday night, Jan. 29.

Deputies responded around 5 p.m. after getting a 911 call from a man saying he had just shot someone near South Cardinal Avenue and Los Reales Road, according to Dep. Ryan Inglett, spokesman for the department.

The Sheriff's department identified the victim on Monday, Jan. 30 as 18-year-old Keanu Corella. No other information about the victim or his relationship with the caller was immediately available.

#BREAKING: Pima County Sheriff's Deputies investigating deadly shooting near Los Reales Rd. & Cardinal Ave. #Tucson pic.twitter.com/oaFGgpG4b9 — Maria Hechanova (@MariaHechanova) January 30, 2017

Crime scene between a smoke shop and Boost Mobile. The Circle K next to it is not affected. You can still gas up and go inside the store. pic.twitter.com/GPXiTSzPg5 — Maria Hechanova (@MariaHechanova) January 30, 2017

The caller was the caretaker for the property where the shooting happened, according to a news release from the department.

It stated that the man who was shot had a revolver at the time of the shooting.

First responders provided support to Corella and rushed him to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators detained the man who initially called 911 and a person of interest, according to the update.

No charges had been filed as of Sunday night.

The investigation is open and tips can be reported anonymously through 88-CRIME.

