WOMEN: Korver's sharp-shooting sinks Cats

Kari Korver scored 24 points to lead the Bruins to a 20-point win over the Wildcats (Photo courtesy: UCLA Athletics).

No. 13 UCLA defeated the Arizona Wildcats on Sunday afternoon in Pauley Pavilion by a score of 69-49.

Malena Washington scored a team-high 11 points and also added in three rebounds.

LaBrittney Jones also hit double-figures for the eighth-straight game as she scored 10 points.

The Bruins (17-4, 8-2 Pac-12) were stifling on the defensive end as the Wildcats shot just 34% and forced 20 turnovers on 13 steals.

Kari Kover nailed six three-point shots for the Bruins to lead all scorers with 24 points.

You can read more about this game over at ArizonaWildcats.com.

Arizona (11-10, 2-8 Pac-12) will fly back to Tucson tonight and will have a home series for the first time since Jan. 15 as they will face the Oregon schools starting with the Ducks on Friday, Feb. 3. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. MST.

Copyright 2017 Arizona Athletics. All rights reserved.

David Kelly contributed to this story.