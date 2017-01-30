WOMEN: Korver's sharp-shooting sinks Cats

No. 13 UCLA defeated the Arizona Wildcats on Sunday afternoon in Pauley Pavilion by a score of 69-49.
Malena Washington scored a team-high 11 points and also added in three rebounds.
LaBrittney Jones also hit double-figures for the eighth-straight game as she scored 10 points.
The Bruins (17-4, 8-2 Pac-12) were stifling on the defensive end as the Wildcats shot just 34% and forced 20 turnovers on 13 steals.
Kari Kover nailed six three-point shots for the Bruins to lead all scorers with 24 points.
Arizona (11-10, 2-8 Pac-12) will fly back to Tucson tonight and will have a home series for the first time since Jan. 15 as they will face the Oregon schools starting with the Ducks on Friday, Feb. 3. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. MST.
David Kelly contributed to this story.
