Gymcats lose in Yim's return to The Farm

The Stanford Cardinal gymnastics team spoiled Tabitha Yim’s return to The Farm on Sunday beating the Arizona Wildcats 195.900-195.650.

UA's 2nd-year head coach came to Tucson after spending five years as a Stanford assistant. Yim as a collegiate helped the Cardinal win two Pac-10 Conference championships on her way to being decorated as a 14-time All-American.

The Cardinal (4-5) entered the final rotation trailing UA, 147.100-146.725, but Stanford's first four gymnasts hit their floor routines to close the gap on the Wildcats.

Arizona (5-2) meanwhile had a pair of falls from the balance beam from Kennady Schneider and Haylie Hendrickson.

Elizabeth Price capped the afternoon with a meet-best 9.925 to seal the victory.



Price continued her dominance this season, winning vault (9.900), bars (9.925) and floor (9.925).

She has scored 9.900 or higher in 49-of-77 (64 percent) of her performances during her collegiate career and has won seven of the nine events she has competed in this season.

The Wildcats were led on the vault by Lauryn Mattson (9.825) and Skyler Sheppard (9.825).

Krysten Howard (9.825) scored a season-high for the GymCats on the uneven bars, while Victoria Ortiz (9.850) led UA in that rotation.

Sheppard (9.925) on the balance beam had Arizona’s highest score of the day. She (9.875) and Schneider (9.875) were top Cats on the floor exercise.

The Wildcats host Oregon State at McKale Center on Saturday, February 4.

