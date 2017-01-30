TUCSON'S TOP 3: What you need to know to start your day

All restrictions between I-10 and Sonoita have been lifted. Crews had to repair about two miles of guardrail and support posts that were damaged by the Sawmill Fire.
Governor Doug Ducey is taking steps to cut down on Arizona’s teacher shortage.
The ordinance means drivers cannot use any handheld electronic device while driving unless they are using a hands-free set-up.
Joe (Jose) Cardoza was found safely and returned home on Wednesday, May 3. He had not been seen since the day before.
A neighborhood church was destroyed after in a fire late Tuesday night.
Police said a suspect fired three shots at North Lake College in Irving, TX. Police have responded in a massive show of force.
Hours before 1-year-old Semaj Crosby vanished, investigators had said Illinois Department of Children and Family Services visited the Joliet Township home.
Several walk-throughs and an inspection yielded no trouble in the home in Oak Park Height, MN. But 45 minutes after closing, plenty of trouble slithered inside.
The officer was terminated on Tuesday for violating department policies in the shooting death of Jordan Edwards, the police chief said.
A virus carried by ticks is spreading, and could become a major public health concern.
A media spokesperson with Governor John Bel Edwards office has said that the Department of Justice will release its decision in the Alton Sterling investigation Wednesday morning.
Officers found 28-year-old Daniel Clark and 15-year-old Trinity Quinn near the intersection of Old Hickory Boulevard and Charlotte Pike around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.
The native fish in the signature Bass Pro Shops tank got quite a stir when an unidentified teen decided to pull the stunt. Teens at other stores across the country have posted the prank on social media.
