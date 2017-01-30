TUCSON'S TOP 3: What you need to know to start your day

The road is now open to Mt. Lemmon after an overcrowded weekend. (Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department)

1. 63RD ANNUAL TUCSON GEM, MINERAL & FOSSIL SHOWCASE BEGINS

Known as the World’s Greatest Treasure Hunt – the first weekend of the 63rd annual Tucson Gem, Mineral and Fossil Showcase just wrapped up. http://tucsonne.ws/2kFgxsT

Hundreds of vendors have set up shop in Tucson to showcase gems, crystals, pearls and one-of-kind pieces from all different countries.

There are more than 40 shows taking place at dozens of locations around town from exhibit halls to hotels.

The event draws roughly 55,000 people to Tucson.

If you didn’t get time check out the show this weekend, there’s still plenty of time.

The show runs through February 12th.

2. CHILD NEARLY DROWNS IN MIDTOWN

A young girl nearly drowned Sunday afternoon in Tucson. http://tucsonne.ws/2kKZggY

First responders rushed to a home in the 4000 block of E. Glenn Street, according to Capt. Andrew Skaggs, public information officer for Tucson Fire Department.

He said a pet dog alerted a family friend to the 4-year-old child in the water around noon. The friend pulled her out and immediately began CPR.

Police and firefighters arrived on scene to take over CPR efforts, according to Skaggs. He said the girl was transported to the hospital.

Her condition has not been released as of Sunday evening. Skaggs said the CPR by the family friend was critical.

3. DEPUTIES INVESTIGATE DEADLY SHOOTING

The Pima County's Sheriff Department is investigating a shooting south of Tucson that left a man dead Sunday night.

Deputies responded around 5 p.m. after getting a 911 call from a man saying he had just shot someone near South Cardinal Avenue and Los Reales Road, according to Deputy Ryan Inglett, spokesman for the department.

The caller was the caretaker for the property where the shooting happened.

Deputies say the victim had a revolver at the time of the shooting.

Investigators detained the man who initially called 911 and another person of interest, according to the update.

No charges had been filed as of Sunday night.

The road to Mt. Lemmon is OPEN as of Sunday, Jan. 29.

However, drivers headed up the mountain need to have four-wheel drive or snow chains.

The road was so crowded this weekend that deputies had to implement a one-up, one-down rule for all vehicles.

For more updates, call the road closure hotline at (520)547-7510.

Above average highs this week in Tucson after we saw freezing overnight temperatures this past weekend.

The high today is 72 degrees, with 70s continuing all week.

Morning lows will be in the 40s.

