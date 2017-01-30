TFD program to prevent overuse of 911 proves successful

Calling 911 can be a lifesaver for those who need help or medical attention, but not everyone who calls actually has an emergency.

In February 2016, firefighters with the Tucson Fire Department noticed they were getting called to a few hundred homes all the time.

Those people, many of them elderly, were overusing the 911 button.

They relied on firefighters for basic things like picking up medication or getting to the hospital for a check-up.

This prompted firefighters to start a new program called Tucson Collaborative Community Care or TC3.

[READ: TFD targets frequent non-emergency 911 callers]

“It’s extremely hard, but it is more so frustrating because you know these people need then help. Unfortunately, the only help that we could provide them before this program was just sending them into the ER and you knew that the ER would help them, but it was only a short-term fix,” said Ryan Lim, a paramedic with TFD.

TC3 started almost a year ago in an effort to bridge the gap.

TC3 workers connect those “frequent callers” with specific services, like placing them in better homes.

One of those callers was Thomas Brown.

“When we first met him he was sleeping on his floor he didn’t have a bed,” said Scott Linanman, a TFD firefighter.

Brown is one of nearly 200 that have been helped so far this year by the program.

“Right away we could identify that he needed our help," Lim said. "He was starting to hit the 911 button beacuse he needed some attention. The ER would give him a short-term fix and he would return home back to the empty apartment, empty fridge…back to the cardboard on the floor. That’s when the TC3 team came in and got him into this facility.”

Now, Brown is happy and well cared for in a brand new senior living home.

Tucson Fire officials say the program has saved thousands of dollars, but could not give details on exactly how much.

They estimate around 300 others will likely go through the system soon.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.