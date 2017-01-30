Super Bowl snacks for the big game - Tucson News Now

Super Bowl snacks for the big game

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Super Bowl is less than a week away, and we've got you covered on snacks!

Robert Sterling from Longhorn Steakhouse stops by Fox 11 Daybreak with some mouth-watering recipes you'll want to serve your whole family.

Smoked Sausage and Cheese Board

Pork sausage and crispy fried Wisconsin cheddar cheese curds with spicy pickles and Dijon mustard.

Ingredients

  • 2 cups of smoked pork sausage
  • 2 cups of fried cheese curds
  • 1 bottle of light- or medium-bodied lager
  • 2 eggs
  • 2 ½ cups of flour
  • ½ cup of corn starch
  • ½ teaspoon of baking powder
  • ¼ cup of canola oil
  • ½ cup of spicy pickles
  • ½ cup of Dijon mustard

Directions

  • Cut pork sausages into bite-size pieces, and bake in the oven at 350 degrees for 20 minutes.
  • Whisk eggs in a medium bowl, then add beer.
  • Mix in 1 ½ cups of flour, baking powder salt to taste.
  • Place 1 cup of flour in a separate bowl. Coat cheese curds in flour, then dip in batter.
  • Heat ½ cup of canola oil in a skillet on medium-high heat.
  • Fry cheese curds in batches, being careful not to crowd the pan.
  • When curds are golden brown in color, remove from oil with a slotted spoon and place on a paper towel-lined plate.
  • Place pork sausages on a serving board with the fried cheese curds.
  • Serve with spicy pickles and Dijon mustard.

Recipe serves four.

Grilled White Cheddar Stuffed Mushrooms

Inspired by LongHorn Steakhouse. Grilled mushroom caps stuffed with cheddar and herbs.

Ingredients

Mushrooms

  • 12 fresh button mushrooms, large
  • 1/4 of a  cup of melted butter
  • 1/2 cup of Provolone cheese, shredded
  • 1/4 cup of aged white cheddar cheese, shredded
  • 6 ounces of garlic chive cream cheese
  • 3 tablespoons of seasoned Parmesan Bread Crumbs
  • Salt
  • Pepper
  • Fresh parsley, chopped

Parmesan Bread Crumbs

  • 2 Tablespoons of grated parmesan
  • 2 Tablespoons of melted butter
  • 1/4 cup panko of bread crumbs

Directions

  • In a stainless steel bowl combine 2 tablespoons of grated parmesan cheese, 2 tablespoons of melted butter and panko bread crumbs. Toss until evenly combined and coated in the butter. Set aside.
  • Remove stems from the mushrooms, leaving the caps intact.
  • Rinse mushrooms lightly under cold running water and drain well.
  • Place mushrooms in a medium bowl, add ¼ of cup of melted butter and mix to coat.
  • Place mushrooms on the grill (cap side down) for 1 to 2 minutes.
  • Turn the mushrooms over and repeat until grill marks appear.
  • Remove from the grill and place in an 8x8 (or similarly sized) casserole dish.
  • In a medium bowl, stir together half of the provolone cheese, ¼ cup of White Cheddar cheese, cream cheese, salt and pepper.
  • Fill each mushroom generously with cream cheese mixture.
  • Top mushrooms with remaining provolone cheese and parmesan bread crumbs.
  • Roast in the oven at 350 degrees for 3 to 5 minutes, or until golden brown and cheese is melted.
  • Sprinkle with parsley, and enjoy!

Recipe serves four.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly