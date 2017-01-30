Super Bowl snacks for the big game

This week's for "What's For Lunch" Segment we have On The Border.
With temperatures heating up outside, there's no better time to give your oven a rest.
This week's "What's For Lunch" Segment featured Pita Jungle's Shrimp Pita Tostada.
Deep Dish Pizza
The Melting Pot shows us the best way to make your own cheese fondue at home.
Google is advising people to beware of a sophisticated phishing scam going around the internet.
The native fish in the signature Bass Pro Shops tank got quite a stir when an unidentified teen decided to pull the stunt. Teens at other stores across the country have posted the prank on social media.
Hours before 1-year-old Semaj Crosby vanished, investigators had said Illinois Department of Children and Family Services visited the Joliet Township home.
Two Evansville parents are facing drug and child neglect charges. Cameron and Holly Reine were arrested Tuesday and are being held in jail without bond.
Police officers in Rome, NY, went the extra mile to give back to their community, helping one in need.
After a couple of days of calm weather, forecasters expect 2 inches of rain or more in parts of the same hard-hit areas Wednesday through Thursday.
A heated moment between two people in a truck and two cyclists and it's all caught on camera. The two cyclists are now in the process of pressing charges against the two in the truck for not sharing the road.
Floodwaters continue to rise in some areas as more unwanted rain and storms push through.
