Best films of Sundance Film Festival

Best films of Sundance Film Festival

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

On Fox 11 Daybreak, we take a look at the largest independent film festival in the country.

Film Critic Herb Stratford brings us the highlights from this year's Sundance Film Festival.

Here are some of Herb's favorites:

  • The Hero (Sam Elliott)
  • 78/52 (doc about the shower scene in Psycho)
  • Columbus
  • A Ghost Story

