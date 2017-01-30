UA President Hart issues statement condemning travel ban

A neighborhood church was heavily damaged by fire late Tuesday night.
Fresh off a mission in Chile, the Global Supertanker has returned to the United States, its crew ready to help fight wildland fires.
All restrictions between I-10 and Sonoita have been lifted. Crews had to repair about two miles of guardrail and support posts that were damaged by the Sawmill Fire.
Governor Doug Ducey is taking steps to cut down on Arizona’s teacher shortage.
The ordinance means drivers cannot use any handheld electronic device while driving unless they are using a hands-free set-up.
Hours before 1-year-old Semaj Crosby vanished, investigators had said Illinois Department of Children and Family Services visited the Joliet Township home.
The suspected gunman and another person are dead in what police called a murder-suicide at North Lake College in Irving, TX.
Several walk-throughs and an inspection yielded no trouble in the home in Oak Park Height, MN. But 45 minutes after closing, plenty of trouble slithered inside.
The native fish in the signature Bass Pro Shops tank got quite a stir when an unidentified teen decided to pull the stunt. Teens at other stores across the country have posted the prank on social media.
Two Evansville parents are facing drug and child neglect charges. Cameron and Holly Reine were arrested Tuesday and are being held in jail without bond.
No, it's not Walter White, but the similarity to the fictional character is undeniable.
A virus carried by ticks is spreading, and could become a major public health concern.
Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin says his department is seeking to close perhaps more than 1,100 VA facilities nationwide.
A heated moment between two people in a truck and two cyclists and it's all caught on camera. The two cyclists are now in the process of pressing charges against the two in the truck for not sharing the road.
