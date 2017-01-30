No injuries reported in fire caused by prayer candle

The fire was contained to one room in the hotel in the 700 block of W. Starr Pass Boulevard on Monday. (Source: Tucson Fire Department)

Fire officials say a prayer candle caused a fire in a Tucson hotel room on Monday, Jan. 30.

According to a news release from the Tucson Fire Department, fire crews were dispatched to the hotel in the 700 block of W. Starr Pass Boulevard, near I-10 shortly after 8:30 a.m. and the fire was under control by 8:44 a.m.

The surrounding area was evacuated as firefighters extinguished the fire in a ground-floor room.

The fire department credits the hotel's sprinkler system with keeping the fire from spreading before the firefighters arrived.

There was no one in the room, which is used by hotel staff, when the fire started.

No injuries were reported.

Fire damage was contained to the one room and Code Enforcement is working with the hotel to determine whether other rooms were affected. Damage estimates have not yet been determined.

MOBILE USERS: Download the Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.