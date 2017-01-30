No injuries reported in fire caused by prayer candle

One man was killed in the shooting, police say. The suspect has not yet been detained.
The latest $1.1 trillion spending bill passed by the House will not immediately include funding for President Trump's promise for a "big, beautiful wall" at the Mexico border, and people in Nogales, AZ, are reacting.
A neighborhood church was heavily damaged by fire late Tuesday night.
Fresh off a mission in Chile, the Global Supertanker has returned to the United States, its crew ready to help fight wildland fires.
Google is advising people to beware of a sophisticated phishing scam going around the internet.
The native fish in the signature Bass Pro Shops tank got quite a stir when an unidentified teen decided to pull the stunt. Teens at other stores across the country have posted the prank on social media.
Hours before 1-year-old Semaj Crosby vanished, investigators had said Illinois Department of Children and Family Services visited the Joliet Township home.
The mother says all she felt at the time was pure terror.
Two Evansville parents are facing drug and child neglect charges. Cameron and Holly Reine were arrested Tuesday and are being held in jail without bond.
A virus carried by ticks is spreading, and could become a major public health concern.
Police officers in Rome, NY, went the extra mile to give back to their community, helping one in need.
A heated moment between two people in a truck and two cyclists and it's all caught on camera. The two cyclists are now in the process of pressing charges against the two in the truck for not sharing the road.
Gay couples who were refused marriage licenses by Rowan County clerk Kim Davis may sue her, a federal appeals court ruled.
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has signed legislation protecting faith-based adoption organizations that refuse to place children with gay parents or other households because of their religious beliefs.
