UPDATE: SR-82 NE of Nogales has reopened

The crash involved two vehicles at Milepost 8 on SR-82 near Nogales. (Source: Arizona Department of Transportation)

Update from the Arizona Department of Public Safety, State Route 82 near milepost 8 in the Nogales area is back open.

Update: SR 82 milepost 8 (Nogales area). Estimated time to re-open around 2 hours. — Quentin Mehr, PIO (@dps_pio_mehr) January 30, 2017

The area has been closed due to a crash, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Two vehicles, including a tractor-trailer, were involved in the crash.

CLOSED: SR 82 is closed in both directions at mile 8 north of Nogales because of a crash involving a semi. No ETA for reopening SR 82. — Tom_Herrmann (@AdotHerrmann) January 30, 2017

Traffic is being detoured through the Nogales Airport, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

Traffic Alert: 2 veh. collision blocking both lanes of SR 82 at milepost 8. Traffic being routed off at road to airport then back on SR 82. — Quentin Mehr, PIO (@dps_pio_mehr) January 30, 2017

There was no information about possible injuries immediately available.

