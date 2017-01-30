UPDATE: SR-82 NE of Nogales has reopened - Tucson News Now

breaking

UPDATE: SR-82 NE of Nogales has reopened

By Tucson News Now Staff
The crash involved two vehicles at Milepost 8 on SR-82 near Nogales. (Source: Arizona Department of Transportation)
NOGALES, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Update from the Arizona Department of Public Safety, State Route 82 near milepost 8 in the Nogales area is back open. 

The area has been closed due to a crash, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Two vehicles, including a tractor-trailer, were involved in the crash.

Traffic is being detoured through the Nogales Airport, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

There was no information about possible injuries immediately available.

