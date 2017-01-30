UPDATE: SR-82 NE of Nogales has reopened

Benson Highway is the target of Pima County's Brownfields Program, a targeted reinvestment and revitalization program.
Tucson Parks and Recreation says a vandal damaged the upper gate on Sentinel Peak Park or "A" Mountain. Park officials say the gate is so damaged that it can no longer close, and until the gate can be repaired or replaced only the lower gate will be secured. In the meantime the lower gate will open at 9 a.m.
One man was killed in the shooting, police say. The suspect has not yet been detained.
The latest $1.1 trillion spending bill passed by the House will not immediately include funding for President Trump's promise for a "big, beautiful wall" at the Mexico border, and people in Nogales, AZ, are reacting.
A neighborhood church was heavily damaged by fire late Tuesday night.
The mother says all she felt at the time was pure terror.
Hours before 1-year-old Semaj Crosby vanished, investigators had said Illinois Department of Children and Family Services visited the Joliet Township home.
A virus carried by ticks is spreading, and could become a major public health concern.
A heated moment between two people in a truck and two cyclists and it's all caught on camera. The two cyclists are now in the process of pressing charges against the two in the truck for not sharing the road.
Two Evansville parents are facing drug and child neglect charges. Cameron and Holly Reine were arrested Tuesday and are being held in jail without bond.
Five people were arrested for attempted burglary when police arrived.
Arlington Police confirm that they are at the scene of a shooting.
Police officers in Rome, NY, went the extra mile to give back to their community, helping one in need.
After a couple of days of calm weather, forecasters expect 2 inches of rain or more in parts of the same hard-hit areas Wednesday through Thursday.
