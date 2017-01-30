Ruta Estatal 82 hacia Nogales está cerrada debido a un accidente - Tucson News Now

Ruta Estatal 82 hacia Nogales está cerrada debido a un accidente

By Tucson News Now Staff
Posted by Stephanie Soto, Equipo de Noticias KOLD 13
(Fotografía por: Departamento de Transportación) (Fotografía por: Departamento de Transportación)
TUCSON, AZ (NOTICIAS KOLD 13) -

Según el Departamento de Transportación de Arizona, la Ruta Estatal 82 está cerrada en el Milepost 8, al noreste de Nogales debido a un accidente.

Dos víchelos incluyendo un tráiler fueron involucrados en un accidente.

Según el Departamento de Seguridad, el trafico va a salir en la calle del aeropuerto.

Todavía no hay un tiempo de cuando las calles vuelven abrir.   

Todavía no hay información disponible sobre heridas. 

