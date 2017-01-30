Ruta Estatal 82 hacia Nogales está cerrada debido a un accidente

Según el Departamento de Transportación de Arizona, la Ruta Estatal 82 está cerrada en el Milepost 8, al noreste de Nogales debido a un accidente.
Dos víchelos incluyendo un tráiler fueron involucrados en un accidente.
Según el Departamento de Seguridad, el trafico va a salir en la calle del aeropuerto.
Todavía no hay un tiempo de cuando las calles vuelven abrir.
Todavía no hay información disponible sobre heridas.
Descarga hoy la KOLD Noticias 13 aplicación.
APPLE: http://tucsonne.ws/29QiTkE.
ANDROID: http://tucsonne.ws/29CzyVP.
Hace ‘like’ nuestras páginas en Facebook/Twitter/Instagram.
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/NoticiasKOLD13/
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/noticiaskold13
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/noticiaskold13/
Copyright 2016 Noticias KOLD 13 via Tucson News Now. Todos los derechos reservados.
KOLD
KMSB
rengberg@kmsb.com
(520) 770-5442EEO Report Closed Captioning
KTTU
rengberg@kmsb.com
(520) 770-5442EEO Report Closed Captioning
7831 N. Business Park Drive
Tucson, AZ 85743
(520) 744-1313
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.