Missing Nogales woman found safe - Tucson News Now

Missing Nogales woman found safe

By Elizabeth Walton, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Norma V. Martinez (Source: Nogales Police Department) Norma V. Martinez (Source: Nogales Police Department)
NOGALES, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

A missing Nogales has been found safe, authorities said. 

Norma V. Martinez, 51, had last been seen by her family on or about Sunday, Jan. 15, according to a recent release from the Nogales Police Department.

She had not been in contact with her family or her employer.  

Information reported to NPD suggested that she was not in Mexico, and might have been in the Tucson area. 

Sgt. Robert Fierros tweeted Wednesday that Martinez was found safe Tuesday night, and was doing OK. 

No word on where she was found. 

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

