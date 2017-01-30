Missing Nogales woman found safe

A missing Nogales has been found safe, authorities said.

Norma V. Martinez, 51, had last been seen by her family on or about Sunday, Jan. 15, according to a recent release from the Nogales Police Department.

She had not been in contact with her family or her employer.

Information reported to NPD suggested that she was not in Mexico, and might have been in the Tucson area.

Sgt. Robert Fierros tweeted Wednesday that Martinez was found safe Tuesday night, and was doing OK.

Ms. Martinez has been located as of last night and is doing OK. Thank you for your help and vigilance. pic.twitter.com/OgWSsul6rT — Sgt. Robert Fierros (@NogalesPD_PIO) February 1, 2017

No word on where she was found.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app to get breaking news alerts, weather forecasts and exclusive content on your Apple and Android devices.