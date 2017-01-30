Sierra Vista man faces charges of crimes against minors

A Sierra Vista man who was arrested last week faces charges of crimes against minors.

According to a news release from the Sierra Vista Police Department, 34-year-old Anthony Savage was booked into the Cochise County Jail on charges of aggravated luring a minor for sexual exploitation, luring a minor for sexual exploitation and involving a minor in a drug offense. He is being held on a $75,000 bond.

Savage was arrested on Thursday, Jan. 26 at the Sierra Vista Public Library.

Two alleged victims have been identified, but police believe there may be more victims after new evidence was found during the execution of a search warrant at Savage's home and on his cell phone.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Sierra Vista police Det. Thomas Ransford immediately at 520-452-7500.

