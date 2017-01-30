Mayor Hiremath honored in Washington, D.C. with Local Arts Leadership award

On January 19, 2017, Town of Oro Valley Mayor Satish I. Hiremath, D.D.S., was presented with the 2017 National Award for Local Arts Leadership for cities with a population under 100,000, by the Americans for the Arts and the United States Conference of Mayors in Washington, D.C.

"Every year, The U.S. Conference of Mayors recognizes the exemplary efforts of mayors who believe as much as we do that the arts are the heart of our society,” said Tom Cochran, CEO and executive director of The U.S. Conference of Mayors.

Hiremath is one of only two mayors nationwide to receive this award. Boston Mayor Martin Walsh received the award for cities with a population greater than 100,000.

“Mayor Hiremath understands the important role the arts play in advancing the economy and uniting communities, and his ability to motivate and organize others has had a lasting effect on his community and the surrounding region,” said Robert L. Lynch, president and CEO of Americans for the Arts.

Kate Marquez, executive director for the Southern Arizona Arts & Cultural Alliance, nominated Mayor Hiremath for this honor.

“As a leader, Mayor Satish Hiremath has made one of the most significant and important impacts on the development of a community, through philanthropy, leadership and thousands of hours of personal time and commitment directly to the Town of Oro Valley,” said Marquez. “As a current, second-term mayor, his leadership and advocacy for the arts have built a community that is rooted in the cultural diversity of its citizens and the arts.”

“The health of a community is often measured by its financial stability, public safety and infrastructure,” said Mayor Hiremath. “But the soul of a community is defined by its arts and culture offerings. I am proud that as mayor, I have helped Oro Valley become a community that values public art. We have been willing to invest the time and resources into developing our arts and culture, and the results have been extraordinary.”

