Tucson reassures, offers aid to international gem show vendors affected by travel ban

The city of Tucson is offering aid to any of the Tucson Gem, Mineral and Fossil Showcase vendors who may run into a legal issue concerning their visa, most notable the B-1 visa.

Most vendors come from around the globe are using the short-term visa to gain access to the gem show.

The executive order signed by President Trump last week banning travel from certain countries, has become the source of conversation among the hundreds of foreign visitors and prompted many questions.

"It's definitely a topic of conversation," said Maurice Destouet, the organizer of the Pueblo Gem and Mineral Show at Riverpark Inn. "Our show is largely comprised of people internationally."

At this time, it does not appear to have an impact on this week's shows because the vendors are already in Tucson for the events.

There are 44 shows in all, held on different days and staggered throughout the two and a half weeks.

But others will be coming next week and it's not known whether or not just the ban, but the travel confusion, could have an effect.

The shows bring about $120 million to Tucson according to Tucson Mayor Jonathan Rothschild.

Anything which may disrupt that is cause for concern, especially in regards to those who have not yet arrived but also those who are already here.

"We are getting the message out to Visit Tucson that you have nothing to be worried about," Rothschild said. "You are here on visas that are legal visas."

The mayor says he has not been approached about issues yet but will assist if asked.

"If they do, we will reach out to attorneys in this community who said they will be present for folks," he said.

The concern for gem show operators is not only this year, but future years which depends on their clients to return year after year.

"We're confident that whatever the problem is, it gets sorted out and it would affect the show and Tucson in the long run,' Destouet said.

There are 400 vendors at his Pueblo Gem and Mineral Show and the Riverpark Inn has expanded to make room for more. The concern is to fill up those spaces and keep them filled.

Keeping them safe and confident in the future in light of the executive order is paramount.

"Obviously it's a discussion point with them," Destouet said. "I think we're all maintaining an optimistic view that if there is an issue, it gets sorted out."

With that, comes the services which are being offered by the city to insure the vendors are safe.

"If something comes up we can refer them to resources quickly to make sure any misunderstanding is corrected," Rothschild said.

