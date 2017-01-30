ADOT: Public input sought to help determine future corridor impr - Tucson News Now

ADOT: Public input sought to help determine future corridor improvements

By Elizabeth Walton, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Arizona Department of Transportation) (Source: Arizona Department of Transportation)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

The Arizona Department of Transportation and the Federal Highway Administration are holding a meeting to gather input from the public about future improvements to traffic flow along I-10 and State Route 210 (Barraza Aviation Parkway). 

The meeting will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 15 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the El Pueblo Regional Center, in the Activity Center Building (101 West Irvington Road).  A formal presentation will begin at 6:15 p.m. 

According to a recent ADOT release, this meeting is about the second phase of a study 'to determine how best to improve mobility along Interstate 10 from Interstate 19 to Kolb Road, southeast of downtown Tucson,' as well as determine the new alignment for the Barraza Aviation Parkway (State Route 210), the road that connects downtown Tucson with I-10 southeast of Tucson, to help with congestion in the area. 

This meeting is the first in a series that encourages public involvement with the study. The meeting will include display boards showing options being considered for both routes. After a brief formal presentation, residents will have the chance to speak with project team members to ask questions and share ideas.

i 10 Sr210 Meeting Notification by Tucson News Now on Scribd

Public comments will be accepted during the meeting and on the project website. The deadline to submit comments is March 21.

For more information and opportunities to provide comment on the Interstate 10 and State Route 210 Feasibility Study, visit azdot.gov/i10sr210study.

i 10 Sr210 Dcr Ea Fact Sheet by Tucson News Now on Scribd

