ADOT: Public input sought to help determine future corridor improvements

All restrictions between I-10 and Sonoita have been lifted. Crews had to repair about two miles of guardrail and support posts that were damaged by the Sawmill Fire.
All restrictions between I-10 and Sonoita have been lifted. Crews had to repair about two miles of guardrail and support posts that were damaged by the Sawmill Fire.
The ordinance means drivers cannot use any handheld electronic device while driving unless they are using a hands-free set-up.
The ordinance means drivers cannot use any handheld electronic device while driving unless they are using a hands-free set-up.
Interested in having your voice heard on the proposed Interstate 11? The Arizona Department of Transportation is giving you the chance in May, as the agency is once again looking for comments from both the public and various agencies.
Interested in having your voice heard on the proposed Interstate 11? The Arizona Department of Transportation is giving you the chance in May, as the agency is once again looking for comments from both the public and various agencies.
Three different parts of the Tucson area with three different laws against holding a phone or texting while driving, while there is no statewide ban. Tucson's hands-free law went into effect Monday, May 1.
Three different parts of the Tucson area with three different laws against holding a phone or texting while driving, while there is no statewide ban. Tucson's hands-free law went into effect Monday, May 1.
The Arizona Department of Transportation is in its second year of a three-year study looking at different options for a 280-mile route between Wickenburg and Nogales.
The Arizona Department of Transportation is in its second year of a three-year study looking at different options for a 280-mile route between Wickenburg and Nogales.
Five people were arrested for attempted burglary when police arrived.
Five people were arrested for attempted burglary when police arrived.