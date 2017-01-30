McSally releases statement on controversial immigration orders

Rep. Martha McSally has released a statement regarding President Trump's controversial immigration orders.

Trump's order suspends all immigration for citizens of seven majority-Muslim countries for 90 days and halts all refugee admissions for 120 days. The countries affected by the travel ban include: Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen.

Protests erupted around the country and concern mounted from U.S. diplomats and members of both parties.

McSally, who represents the second Congressional District of Arizona, said it is prudent to take a look at "gaps in our vetting processes," but she has "concerns about certain individuals being denied entry."

The full text of her statement follows:

We are a nation of immigrants but that must be balanced with the foremost priority of the federal government – protecting the American people. I served on a Congressional task force focused on combating ISIS that found very real and dangerous gaps in our vetting processes. Likewise, our own intelligence officials have expressed vulnerabilities with these processes, which is why taking a comprehensive look at them is prudent and should be expected of any new administration. However, I have concerns about certain individuals being denied entry, such as green card holders, those who served alongside our military, and partner military service members who train here, such as Iraqi pilots in Tucson. Those issues must be addressed and remedied immediately.

