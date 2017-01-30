Iconic Wienermobile making last stop in Tucson Sunday

The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is in Tucson this week.

According to a recent release, 2017 marks the 81st anniversary of the iconic Wienermobile, which will be traveling from coast to coast to celebrate.

The vehicle was in Tucson Thursday and Friday but will make one more stop in the Old Pueblo on Sunday, Feb. 5.

From 10 a.m.-2 p.m. it will be at the Walmart at 7635 N. La Cholla Blvd. Stop by to snap a photo and get your own 'Wiener Whistle'. Share your photos with us be emailing them to pics@tucsonnewsnow.com

