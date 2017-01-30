Islamic Center of Tucson receives outpouring of support following Trump's immigration order

Following the signing of President Trump’s immigration executive order that bans immigration from seven Muslim-majority countries last Friday, the Islamic Center of Tucson said they received an outpouring of support from the local community.

Taha Hasan, with the Islamic Center of Tucson said people have sent emails, letters and d ropped off flowers to express their solidarity.

Following Trumps #immigrationban @ICTucson received an outpouring of positive support from #Tucson community - including flowers & emails pic.twitter.com/yFGQxP2cWy — Kristin Haubrich (@KristinHaubrich) January 31, 2017

“It’s wonderful to know that we’re in a place where our neighbors are supporting us and we don’t have hostility toward us. It’s a great beacon of hope that more people will learn about who Muslims are and they’ll come to have the same feelings that our neighbors do,” Hasan said.



But local Muslims told Tucson News Now they are fearful their place of prayer could come under attack after the recent violence at Mosques in Texas and Canada. The Islamic Center of Tucson said they are stepping up their security. They are making sure all of their surveillance cameras are working properly. Hasan said they also plan to call in extra officers later this week.



“We have our large gathering on Fridays in the afternoons so we’re considering calling in extra police just to patrol the area to make sure there are no incidents because that’s the heaviest traffic for our Mosque,” Hasan said. "We're taking every precaution we can to make sure the people who come to our Mosque are safe."



Leaders of several religious denominations in Tucson plan to meet Tuesday morning to discuss ways to offer support of refugees and Muslims living in southern Arizona. The meeting will take place at Catholic Community Services, 140 W Speedway at 7:30 a.m.

