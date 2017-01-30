Boy Scouts now allowing transgender children to join programs

The Boy Scouts of America announced on Monday, Jan. 30 that it would allow transgender children to participate in its programs.



Tucson News Now reached out to scout executive Ken Tucker, from the Boy Scouts of America Catalina Council in Southern Arizona for comment. He e-mailed this statement from the national organization:



“While we offer a number of programs that serve all youth, Cub Scouting and Boy Scouting are specifically designed to meet the needs of boys. For more than 100 years, the Boy Scouts of America, along with schools, youth sports and other

youth organizations, have ultimately deferred to the information on an individual’s birth certificate to determine eligibility for our single-gender programs. However, that approach is no longer sufficient as communities and state laws are interpreting gender

identity differently, and these laws vary widely from state to state.

Starting today, we will accept and register youth in the Cub and Boy Scout programs based on the gender identity indicated on the application. Our organization’s local councils will help find units that can provide for the best interest of the child.

The BSA is committed to identifying program options that will help us truly serve the whole family, and this is an area that we will continue to thoughtfully evaluate to bring the benefits of Scouting to the greatest number of youth possible – all while remaining true to our core values, outlined in the Scout Oath and Law.”

Tucker explained there are about 6,800 Boy and Cub Scouts in Pima, Cochise, Santa Cruz counties, and part of Pinal county.



He’s not sure if and how this will affect local programs yet.



Tucker added he’s not aware of any transgender boys recently trying to applying to the Boy Scouts of America in Southern Arizona.

