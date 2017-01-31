Political tensions affecting business along border

In Douglas, stores continue to close as Mexico's economy worsens and crossing the border legally becomes more difficult. (Source: Tucson News Now)

Businesses along the U.S.-Mexico border say they are already feeling the effects of President Trump's recent immigration changes.

Political tensions aside, grocery bags filled with food and clothes are a daily sight along the Mexican border.

But Mexico's buying power is getting tighter.

Exchange rates are at record highs and the cost of gasoline has nearly doubled.

That's hurting folks not only in Mexico, but in southern Arizona.

The effects have been growing over time.

In Douglas, stores continue to close.

The Ortega family in Douglas has owned clothes and shoe stores since the 20s.

During the past two years, the number of stores has d ropped from four to two, and they've had to cut hours.

Gabriel Ortega, manager of Ortegas' Sportsworld, says they're getting more local business, but not so much from Mexico anymore.

"It's d ropped dramatically, with the peso devaluation. Everything happened at the same time: peso, gasoline, minimum wage going up," Ortega said.

In Agua Prieta, Sonora, Mexico - more people are buying locally.

Fabiola Trinidad lives in Agua Prieta.

She says she crosses into Douglas weekly to buy milk and eggs because they last longer than the ones sold in Mexico.

But she says she's started to buy certain items like vegetables in Mexico because $20 just doesn't get her what it used to.

It's not just the price of goods either, entrance to the U.S. is getting tougher.

"They stopped renewing visas so easily, and a lot of people lost their visas so they can't cross anymore, so that also affects us a lot. People not being able to come across and shop," Ortega said.

Ana Del Castillo runs a beauty salon in Agua Prieta.

She says the cost of living is going up in Mexico, too.

So much so that soon she'll have to start raising her prices to keep up.

Making things even more expensive for folks trying to shop along the border.

The Mexican peso is expected to rebound some in the upcoming months.

But experts say that will all depend on what happens with the Mexican economy and its trade relationship with the U.S.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.