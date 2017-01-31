Political tensions affecting business along border

"Addicted to Porn: Chasing the Cardboard Butterfly" looks at the affect of pornography on societies around the world. The new documentary is narrated by the Metallica front man, James Hetfield.
According to Sierra Vista Police Department, 42-year-old Gary Hogan of Sierra Vista is being sought for four counts of kidnapping, 10 counts of aggravated assault with a dangerous instrument/deadly weapon, and two counts of aggravated robbery.
Here's what to watch for in theaters starting Friday, May 5.
Border Patrol agents discovered the item east of Douglas off Geronimo Trail on Wednesday.
Jeremy Raymond, a father of three, says drivers are ignoring stop signs on buses.
House leaders planned a vote Thursday on the legislation, revamped since collapsing in March to attract most hard line conservatives and some GOP centrists.
According to the affidavit, Megan Sloan left her Facebook logged in on another teacher's computer. That other teacher saw a conversation in which Sloan was talking about selling and using heroin.
The palace said in a statement that Philip, who is 95, has the full support of the queen in his decision.
Two Evansville parents are facing drug and child neglect charges. Cameron and Holly Reine were arrested Tuesday and are being held in jail without bond.
Balch Springs, Texas, now confronts the same issues of race and law enforcement as Ferguson, Baltimore and other cities after a white police officer shot and killed a 15-year-old black boy as he left a party.
Investigators say the bounty hunters were looking for someone else when they opened fire on four people in a car.
"Mirena fail!" That is how newborn Dexter Tyler was introduced to the world on Facebook.
In the video, she can be heard making comments and noises that show her displeasure. She said her husband pulled the car over to do away with the snake.
A dangerous bacterial disease has pet owners everywhere worried about the safety of their animals. Potentially deadly to both humans and canines, Leptospirosis is found across the country.
