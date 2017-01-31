TUCSON'S TOP 3: What you need to know to start your day

Boy Scouts are now allowing transgender children to join. (Source: Tucson News Now)

Authorities have identified the victim of Sunday's deadly shooting as 18-year-old Keanu Corella. (Source: Tucson News Now)

1. AUTHORITIES ID VICTIM OF DEADLY SHOOTING ON SW SIDE

The Pima County's Sheriff Department is still investigating a shooting on Tucson's southwest side that left a man dead Sunday night, Jan. 29. http://tucsonne.ws/2kKSicJ

Deputies responded around 5 p.m. after getting a 911 call from a man saying he had just shot someone near South Cardinal Avenue and Los Reales Road, according to Dep. Ryan Inglett, spokesman for the department.

PCSD identified the victim on Monday, Jan. 30 as 18-year-old Keanu Corella.

No other information about the victim or his relationship with the caller was immediately available.

2. SIERRA VISTA MAN FACES CHARGES OF CRIMES AGAINST MINORS

A Sierra Vista man who was arrested last week faces charges of crimes against minors. http://tucsonne.ws/2kKNRyF

According to a news release from the Sierra Vista Police Department, 34-year-old Anthony Savage was booked into the Cochise County Jail on charges of aggravated luring a minor for sexual exploitation, luring a minor for sexual exploitation and involving a minor in a drug offense.

Two alleged victims have been identified, but police believe there may be more victims after new evidence was found during the execution of a search warrant at Savage's home and on his cell phone.

3. BOY SCOUTS NOW ALLOWING TRANSGENDER CHILDREN TO JOIN

The Boy Scouts of America announced on Monday, Jan. 30 that it would allow transgender children to participate in its programs.

Tucson News Now reached out to scout executive Ken Tucker, from the Boy Scouts of America Catalina Council in Southern Arizona for comment.

He e-mailed this statement from the national organization: http://tucsonne.ws/2jqajA1

Boy Scouts to allow transgender children to join >> https://t.co/sZokNRuBaE pic.twitter.com/QbzRMrk6Sc — TucsonNewsNow (@TucsonNewsNow) January 31, 2017

Tucker explained there are about 6,800 Boy and Cub Scouts in Pima, Cochise, Santa Cruz counties, and part of Pinal county.

Tucker added he’s not aware of any transgender boys recently trying to applying to the Boy Scouts of America in Southern Arizona.

Many are speaking out about President Donald Trump's travel ban.

On Monday, University of Arizona President Hart released this statement: http://tucsonne.ws/2jnqVZ4

It in, she condemns the ban and urges students and scholars at the UA to postpone international travel.

Rep. Martha McSally also released a statement on the ban, saying it is prudent to take a look at "gaps in our vetting processes," but she has "concerns about certain individuals being denied entry." Read her statement HERE: http://tucsonne.ws/2kPuR1c

Tucson News Now's Morgan Kyrklund is reaching out to the Muslim community in Tucson to hear their side.

Follow her for updates HERE: @MorganTNN

A lot warmer this week than we've seen in the past week!

Today will be sunny and warm, with highs in the 70s.

Those highs will continue throughout the week, with overnight lows dipping into the 40s.

