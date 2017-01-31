NTSB releases report on fatal plane crash at Tucson airport

Two people died in the small-plane crash at the Tucson International Airport on Monday, Jan. 23. (Source: Jesus Adrian Figueroa)

The National Transportation Safety Board has released its preliminary report on the plane crash that killed two people at the Tucson International Airport on Monday, Jan. 23.

The Beechcraft 300 was taking off for Mexico when it crashed, skidded and caught fire on the runway.

According to the Pima County Office of the Medical Examiner, 56-year-old Jeffrey Green and 38-year-old Daniel Rodriguez of Nogales both died as a result of "blunt force and thermal injuries."

Green was the pilot, and Rodriguez was the passenger.

In its preliminary report, the NTSB said a witness described seeing the airplane takeoff, then rapidly pitch in the initial climb.

"At an altitude between 100-150 feet above the runway, the airplane suddenly yawed to the left while maintaining a nose-up pitch attitude," the report said. "The airplane then appeared to slow down such that he believed it was about to stall. The left wing dropped, and the airplane rolled left and continued as the nose dropped and the airplane struck the ground inverted."

After impact, the plane slid about 650 feet across the ramp, then hit an 8-feet tall concrete wall.

