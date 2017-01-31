Sierra Vista man faces multiple charges after police chase

Police arrested a Sierra Vista man who allegedly led them on a 8-mile high-speed pursuit that ended in Huachuca City on Saturday, Jan. 28.

According to a news release from the Sierra Vista Police Department, 20-year-old Kristopher Riley was booked into the Cochise County Jail and faces the following charges: Theft of means of transportation, criminal damage, felony flight, reckless driving, driving on a suspended licenses and two outstanding warrants out of Cochise County.

Police say the pursuit began near Charleston Road and Colombo Drive in Sierra Vista. An SVPD officer tried to make a traffic stop at the Highway 90 Bypass and Coronado Drive after confirming that the car had been reported stolen.

The driver of the car, later identified as Riley, allegedly refused to pull over and reached speeds of up to 100 miles per hour during the pursuit along the Highway 90 Bypass, then north on Highway 90.

An officer with the Huachuca City Police Department assisted with the pursuit as it reached Huachuca City. Riley lost control of the car when it got a flat tire in the 800 block of Arizona Street. After coming to a stop, the car caught on fire and Riley fled on foot, but was taken into custody after a brief pursuit.

The Huachuca City and Whetstone fire departments responded to extinguish the fire.

