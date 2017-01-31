Sierra Vista man faces multiple charges after police chase

A Mesa woman who was naked when she stole a sheriff deputy's vehicle in January and led officers on a 70-mile pursuit has been sentenced to 27 months in prison. Maricopa County Superior Court officials say Lisa Luna also was sentenced Thursday to three years of supervised probation. She was credited with 119 days spent in jail since her arrest.
Alleged drug smugglers are getting more creative as they try to carry drugs across the border.
Phoenix police say nobody was injured when somebody shot at an unmarked car occupied by four Tempe Police Department detectives.
According to Sierra Vista Police Department, 42-year-old Gary Hogan of Sierra Vista is being sought for four counts of kidnapping, 10 counts of aggravated assault with a dangerous instrument/deadly weapon, and two counts of aggravated robbery.
The penalty phase of an Arizona prisoner's trial in Yuma in the killings of six people in 2005 continues.
"Mirena fail!" That is how newborn Dexter Tyler was introduced to the world on Facebook.
A Southern California family says they were kicked off an overbooked Delta Air Lines flight from Maui to Los Angeles and were even threatened with arrest because they refused to give up a seat occupied by their 2-year-old son.
Two Evansville parents are facing drug and child neglect charges. Cameron and Holly Reine were arrested Tuesday and are being held in jail without bond.
A former Hudson kindergarten teacher already charged with having sex with four students now faces eight new criminal charges, according to Angelina County Jail records.
A heated moment between two people in a truck and two cyclists and it's all caught on camera. The two cyclists are now in the process of pressing charges against the two in the truck for not sharing the road.
According to the affidavit, Megan Sloan left her Facebook logged in on another teacher's computer. That other teacher saw a conversation in which Sloan was talking about selling and using heroin.
The palace said in a statement that Philip, who is 95, has the full support of the queen in his decision.
There are reports of severe storm damage along Highway 80 in Garden City near Chatham Parkway.
A dangerous bacterial disease has pet owners everywhere worried about the safety of their animals. Potentially deadly to both humans and canines, Leptospirosis is found across the country.
Carolina Panthers player Michael Oher has been cited by police in Tennessee after he is accused of assaulting an Uber driver last month.
