Sierra Vista man faces multiple charges after police chase - Tucson News Now

Sierra Vista man faces multiple charges after police chase

By Tucson News Now Staff
Kristopher Riley (Source: Sierra Vista Police Department) Kristopher Riley (Source: Sierra Vista Police Department)
SIERRA VISTA, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Police arrested a Sierra Vista man who allegedly led them on a 8-mile high-speed pursuit that ended in Huachuca City on Saturday, Jan. 28.

According to a news release from the Sierra Vista Police Department, 20-year-old Kristopher Riley was booked into the Cochise County Jail and faces the following charges: Theft of means of transportation, criminal damage, felony flight, reckless driving, driving on a suspended licenses and two outstanding warrants out of Cochise County.

Police say the pursuit began near Charleston Road and Colombo Drive in Sierra Vista. An SVPD officer tried to make a traffic stop at the Highway 90 Bypass and Coronado Drive after confirming that the car had been reported stolen.

The driver of the car, later identified as Riley, allegedly refused to pull over and reached speeds of up to 100 miles per hour during the pursuit along the Highway 90 Bypass, then north on Highway 90.

An officer with the Huachuca City Police Department assisted with the pursuit as it reached Huachuca City. Riley lost control of the car when it got a flat tire in the 800 block of Arizona Street. After coming to a stop, the car caught on fire and Riley fled on foot, but was taken into custody after a brief pursuit.

The Huachuca City and Whetstone fire departments responded to extinguish the fire.

    A Mesa woman who was naked when she stole a sheriff deputy's vehicle in January and led officers on a 70-mile pursuit has been sentenced to 27 months in prison. Maricopa County Superior Court officials say Lisa Luna also was sentenced Thursday to three years of supervised probation. She was credited with 119 days spent in jail since her arrest.  

    Alleged drug smugglers are getting more creative as they try to carry drugs across the border.

    Phoenix police say nobody was injured when somebody shot at an unmarked car occupied by four Tempe Police Department detectives.

