Wildcat alum Francona donates $1 million to Arizona baseball

Terry Francona made the announcement on Tuesday, Jan. 31 at Hi Corbett Field in Tucson. (Source: KOLD News 13)

UA baseball player and Major League Baseball manager Terry Francona ('80) is donating $1 million to the University of Arizona baseball program.

Francona, who led the Cleveland Indians to the World Series last year, made the announcement at Hi Corbett Field in Tucson on Tuesday, Jan. 31.

The donation will go toward the baseball capital projects fund, including an indoor hitting facility that will bear Francona's name.

Construction of the facility will begin this summer and is scheduled to be completed by fall.

Francona played three years at Arizona and the Wildcats qualified for the NCAA Tournament each of those seasons and won the national championship in 1980, when Francona was a junior.

Arizona's baseball season begins against Eastern Kentucky at Hi Corbett on Feb. 17. The Wildcats finished 2016 as runners up in the College World Series with a 49-24 record.

MOBILE USERS: Download the Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.