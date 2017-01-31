Humane Society asking for help after break-in

The suspect broke in through the front door of the HSSA Thrift Store on Jan. 23. (Source: Humane Society of Southern Arizona)

The Humane Society of Southern Arizona is asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect in a recent break-in that was caught on video.

The video appears to show a man using a rock to break the glass door of the Humane Society of Southern Arizona Thrift Store at 5311 E. Speedway Boulevard early on Jan. 23.

The suspect is described as white, aged between 40 and 50. He was wearing camo pants, a white long-sleeve shirt, glasses, a baseball cap and black tennis shoes with white laces.

The video shows the suspect enter the building at about 1:27 a.m. and remove two plastic donation boxes. The boxes contained donations to help fund the building of a new Humane Society of Southern Arizona campus on West Roger Road. The HSSAZ has raised roughly $7 million of the $10 million needed for the at project.

There was less than $20 total in those boxes, but the damage caused to the store totaled close to $1,000, according to Marketing and Communications Director Vanessa Ford.

"Every penny counts towards that goal, so this was a little bit of a setback but we're going to get there," she said.

Barbie Rauscher was shopping at the store Tuesday afternoon. She said she makes an effort to donate to local organizations and shop and local business to support her community. She said whoever stole from the Humane Society must've been desperate.

"It's just unbelievable," she said. "People are out to get something for nothing and it is sad. It makes me sad."

Anyone with information can contact Tucson Police Department or share anonymous tips through 88-CRIME.

