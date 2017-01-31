Tuesday's Tail: Meet Luscious

This week's Tuesday's Tail is "Luscious!"



This sweet girl is a 3-year-old German Shepherd mix who needs her forever home!



She's a great on a leash and likes to be around people.



Luscious is a member of the "Long Timers Club," so her adoption fee has been waived! Plus, she will also go home with all of her shots, a microchip and a free vet visit voucher! A $17 licensing fee applies to adult dogs.



If you'd like to take Luscious home, call Pima Animal Care Center at 520-742-5900 or head to 4000 N Silverbell Road.



PACC is also holding their "Give Love Promotion" from February 1 through the 14, with all adoptions $14 or less.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app, the most-used news app in southern Arizona, to get breaking news alerts, weather forecasts and exclusive content on your Apple and Android devices.