KOLD News 13 to broadcast special on Trump's Supreme Court pick

Graphic shows profile information for three potential Supreme Court (Source: Associated Press)

President Donald Trump is expected to announce his pick to fill the Supreme Court vacancy at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31.

KOLD News 13 and CBS News will bring the decision to you live on television. To watch it online, go HERE.

CBS News will offer a 30-minute special report about the pick and KOLD's Live at Six newscast will not air.

The KOLD schedule tonight is below:

• 6-6:30 p.m. -- CBS News: Supreme Court Nominee.

• 6:30-7 p.m. -- Entertainment Tonight.

• 7-7:30 p.m. -- Kevin Can Wait (repeat).

• 7:30-8 p.m. -- Two Broke Girls.

• 8-9 p.m. -- Super Bowl's Greatest Commercials.

• 9-10 p.m. -- Bull (repeat).

• 10-10:30 p.m. -- KOLD News Live at 10.

