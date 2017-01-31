Controlled burns at Sierra Vista EOP begin in February

Starting in early February, the Sierra Vista Public Works Department is conducing controlled burns at the Environmental Operations Park. According to a recent release the burns are expected to last for several weeks.

The burns will happen on weekdays beginning in the morning and ending around noon each day. Weather conditions will determine the precise schedule for the burns, and updates will be posted to the City of Sierra Vista's Facebook and Twitter pages.

These burns are part of the annual maintenance of the Sierra Vista wastewater treatment facility, it helps reduce mosquitoes, clears dying vegetation and promotes new growth, as well as aerates the soil for the coming spring.

The EOP is located at 6801 Highway 90, smoke from the controlled burns may be seen several miles away.

