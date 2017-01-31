Controlled burns at Sierra Vista EOP begin in February

There's nothing like a 100-degree day to get everyone thinking about our cars and here are some things you need to know.
The Pima County Sheriff's Department is looking for a woman who was last seen hiking at Colossal Cave Park earlier this week.
The city of Tucson will debate a new ordinance next week which will increase the penalties for people who violate the spice prohibition.
Traffic is backed up on Interstate 10 westbound near the Orange Grove Exit Thursday night due to a vehicle accident.
Drivers should avoid the area of South Campbell Avenue and East Benson Highway because of a serious motorcycle crash.
"Mirena fail!" That is how newborn Dexter Tyler was introduced to the world on Facebook.
A Southern California family says they were kicked off an overbooked Delta Air Lines flight from Maui to Los Angeles and were even threatened with arrest because they refused to give up a seat occupied by their 2-year-old son.
Two Evansville parents are facing drug and child neglect charges. Cameron and Holly Reine were arrested Tuesday and are being held in jail without bond.
According to the affidavit, Megan Sloan left her Facebook logged in on another teacher's computer. That other teacher saw a conversation in which Sloan was talking about selling and using heroin.
The Oconee County Sheriff's Office said a man has been arrested and charged with the murder of his missing wife.
Relieved Republicans muscled their health care bill through the House Thursday, taking their biggest step toward dismantling the Obama health care overhaul since Donald Trump took office.
A heated moment between two people in a truck and two cyclists and it's all caught on camera. The two cyclists are now in the process of pressing charges against the two in the truck for not sharing the road.
A dangerous bacterial disease has pet owners everywhere worried about the safety of their animals. Potentially deadly to both humans and canines, Leptospirosis is found across the country.
Charleston Police and the Charleston County Coroner's Office say they are working to identify human remains inside a shoe found at the Charleston Marina on Monday.
