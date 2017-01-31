Trump travel ban keeping Tucson man from bringing wife home

President Donald Trump’s 90-day travel ban is preventing a Tucson man from moving his wife to the U.S.

The couple is scared, frustrated and desperate.

The husband can travel to U.S. legally, but his wife can't come with him since she's a Syrian citizen.

Right now, they're stuck in Malaysia waiting to see what happens next.

The president signed an executive order Friday that delays refugees and restricts travel for visa holders from seven predominately Muslim countries: Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.

Nasser Abuelian, 27, is a U.S. citizen, born and raised in Tucson.

He graduated from Mountain View High School in 2007 and decided to work abroad five years ago to experience the world.

In 2012, he met Rana Jarkas in Qatar.

“After a year of being there, we met, sparks flew, we fell in love,” Abuelian said. They married in 2014.

Rana was born in Qatar to Syrian parents, and because of that is a Syrian citizen, even though she has never lived there.

“Qatar doesn’t automatically gr ant you citizenship if you’re born in Qatar," Abuelian said.

A year after their wedding, the couple applied for an immigrant visa for a spouse with plans to move to the U.S. together. However, they needed to wait 12-15 months for it to get vetted and approved.

It’s now been about a year and they were only days away from finding out when their U.S. Embassy interview was going to be, when Trump signed the executive order.

“Here we are thinking we’re at the last step of a long race and we’re hit with even more weight and burden,” said Abuelian over a FaceTime phone interview from Malaysia. “It was a tough day."

After having done everything required, the couple has no choice but to wait.

“As an American citizen, married to my wife, it just feels extremely unfair to not be able to be able to go home with my wife even after complying and respecting the process, doing everything that’s been asked for and waiting for the exact time that’s been asked for,” Abuelian said.

Jarkas said the prolonged process is adding more stress on them and their families, "emotionally and financially."

Abuelian’s lawyer told Tucson News Now it’s a “tragic” situation.

Abuelian and his wife could have moved to Tucson as early as March. Instead, they must wait at least 90 days for the ban to be lifted.

If that happens, it will be about another month before they find out when their U.S. Embassy interview will be rescheduled.

The couple predicts if all goes smoothly, they could be moved to Tucson as early as July.

Abuelian’s brother, Badr Ray, lives in Tucson and cannot wait another couple of months for his brother and sister-in-law’s arrival.

"He is an American citizen. He and his wife want to come live in Tucson, Arizona. They should be able to do that,” Ray said. “She was literally weeks away and that all came to a stop. We hope sharing his story, the right person might be able to see it, and someone can help speed up the process.”

In the meantime, their anxiety is growing, and can't afford to wait any longer.

“What happens after the three month ban? We don’t know if that will be extended any further, we have no idea. It really is just a bunch of unknowns at this point and that’s scary,” Ray said.

MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.