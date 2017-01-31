Friends help gem show dealer who lost everything

A gem show dealer who came to Tucson, only to lose everything he had to sell to a thief, won't be leaving town empty-handed.

Antonio Epaminondas flew to Tucson from Brazil on Sunday, Jan. 29.

Two days later, his whole inventory of minerals worth $100,000 was stolen from his storage unit.

"I felt angry - most of the time angry - but frustrated and then depressed," he said.

The annual shows around Tucson bring gem and mineral dealers from around the world.

For many of them, this is the way they make a living, selling items at the shows around the city.

Tom, as he likes to be called, has been working the shows in Tucson for more than seven years. This is the first time he has lost everything.

His friends, who work for Granada Avenue Minerals Show, heard about what happened and wanted to help out. So, they set him up with a booth at the 22nd Street show. Epaminondas will get to keep some of the proceeds from the mixed flats he’s selling there.

"God bless them," he said. "They are good guys."

He filed a report with Tucson police and hopes they can help him get some of his items back.

MOBILE USERS: Download the Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.