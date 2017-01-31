West side Family Dollar burglarized twice

The Pima County Sheriff's Department is searching for a burglary suspect, believed to have burglarized the same store over a two day period.

Deputies in the Tucson Mountain District responded to a burglary call at 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, Jan.15 at the Family Dollar at 6641 North Sandario Road. According to a PCSD release they arrived to find the glass on the front door had been broken. Surveillance footage showed a single male suspect broke into the business around 10:45 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14.

A second call came in at 9:40 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17 about a second burglary at the same Family Dollar location on Sandario Road. Tucson Mountain District deputies reviewed surveillance footage that showed a single male suspect breaking the glass on the front door at 10:43 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 16.

The suspect is described as a white male, last seen wearing a blue baseball cap with the letter "T", a red bandana over his face, as well as a blue/gray jacket, blue jeans, and gloves. He was also carrying a blue or black backpack.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call 911, those who wish to remain anonymous may give their tip, with the potential for a reward, by text, phone, or by going to 88-CRIME.org.

