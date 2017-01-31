New hotline aims to curb bullying at TUSD schools

Tucson's largest school district is standing up to bullying.

The Tucson Unified School District is now offering a 24/7 hotline both parents and students can call to report bullies.

Some TUSD parents have expressed frustration over this issue for some time.

“Many parents are getting frustrated, because they have the perception as if administration is not doing enough," said TUSD ombudsman, Dr. Damond Holt. "We had a lot of parents that were angry coming up to school campuses being extremely upset and emotional, and we figured we needed to be better

and not just be reactive, but more proactive.”

TUSD said so far this school year, there have been 65 bullying cases reported and investigated.

The district has 49,000 students.

The ideas to help parents and students came out of TUSD's anti-bullying conference last year.

District officials want parents, guardians and students to try to resolve the situation at the school site.

If that doesn't work, then the tip line is available 24/7 through the TUSD dispatchers.

Phones are immediately answered or callers can leave a message.

The tip line number is (520)584-7680.

People can also report bullying online HERE.

Holt was hired in January.

He said he and his team will do their own independent investigation if a bullying problem can't be resolved at the school or administrative level.

"We want to assure our parents that we take every bullying case very seriously and we want to work with them in the process to make sure it is

fair and at the end of the day, their child is safe on the school campus," he said.

