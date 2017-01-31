Summer camp registration open for military kids

Camp Corral has opened registration for the 2017 summer camp season.

Camp Corral is a nonprofit advocate for military families, providing a week of free summer camp for children of wounded, ill, injured or fallen military service members.

“Camp Corral is excited to extend our ‘week-of-a-lifetime’ opportunities to more military children. We look forward to an exhilarating camp season, full of memorable experiences and meaningful connections for campers,” said Mary Beth Hernandez, Camp Corral CEO, in a recent release. “We are thankful for the contributions of our supporters and partners such as Golden Corral, Disabled American Veterans and the American Red Cross to make all of this possible.”

Tucson's Triangle Y Ranch Camp is one of the summer camp locations for Camp Corral. The Arizona camp is available July 2 – July 7.

Interested in registering your child for summer camp CLICK HERE.

Camp Corral officials project more than 3,600 youth (between 8 and 15 years old) will attend a camp.

“Supporting our nations young heroes is not a task we can take on alone and it requires all Americans to stand up and join forces,” said Hernandez. “We must work together to see that they are taken care of.”

