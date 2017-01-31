UA, ASU top list of hottest students

The University of Arizona and Arizona State University can boast about having some of the hottest students in the country, according to dating app Clover.

Clover said it analyzed data from its 1.4 million users to rate the attractiveness of single students at colleges across the United States.

According to the study, Arizona State has the third-most attractive coeds, just behind Cal State and UCLA.

The University of Arizona male student body was ranked the sixth hottest around.

Indiana University was the only college to appear in the top 10 for men (No. 7) and women (No. 8).

Most Attractive Women

No. 1 University of California

No. 2 Cal State

No. 3 Arizona State

No. 4 Penn State

No. 5 University of Wisconsin

No. 6 University of Central Florida

No. 7 University of Maryland

No. 8 Indiana University

No. 9 University of Texas

No. 10 Texas A&M University

Most Attractive Men

No. 1 West Virginia University

No. 2 University of Missouri

No. 3 University of Colorado

No. 4 University of Nevada

No. 5 Florida Atlantic University

No. 6 University of Arizona

No. 7 Indiana University

No. 8 University of Utah

No. 9 University of North Carolina

No. 10 Florida State

MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.