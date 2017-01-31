Direct flights between Tucson, New York suspended

Tucson’s much ballyhooed direct flight from Tucson to New York will be suspended after May due to a lack of passengers and the high cost of each trip.

It will resume in the middle of December when air traffic picks up again in Tucson.

The local business leaders, with the blessing of the Tucson Chamber of Commerce, put up $3 million to insure against any losses suffered by American Airlines in the roll out, which happened May 23, 2016. Service began October 3.

It’s expected by the time the flight is suspended, they will burn through about half that.

"That private sector put up a lot to make sure they have a good run on this," said Tucson Mayor Jonathan Rothschild. "What they’re finding out is you can't just announce a flight and expect it to work."

Visit Tucson also put up $300,000 for promotion and marketing, but says in the fickle travel industry there are no guarantees.

"In this business, airlines come and go, things change all the time," said Dan Gibson, communications director for Visit Tucson. "We just go out there and promote to the biggest and best markets we can."

New York remains Tucson’s biggest market for travel.

As many as 200 people a day fly into Tucson for business or leisure.

The flight is expensive. It costs about $40,000 one way, which means a loss of about $8,000 to $9,000 on each trip.

The flight has lost about $400,000 in its first three months, much more than expected.

“I think we’re assuming people will pay a premium for a direct, five-hour flight,” said Bill Assenmacher, the head of a task force established to promote and market the flight.

However, Assenmacher said the No. 1 priority for most travelers in this era of low-cost flights is “how cheap can they fly.”

That likely means the best market will be for business travelers.

Assenmacher believes the University of Arizona is a vast, untapped market for the direct flight. There are about 26 departments which each have separate accounts, he believes.

Those could be consolidated, which could enhance the direct flight’s chances of success.

“People won’t stop driving to Phoenix,” said Assenmacher, because they can save money on a flight.

Another answer to the problem could be the size of the airplane. Right now, the plane which American flies on the route seats 160 passengers.

Assenmacher is hoping it can be downsized to about 130, which would likely fill the aircraft.

Right now, the plane, even in the slower season, is about 70 percent full.

Looking back, the timing of the roll out was not likely the best.

“American was anxious to get the direct flight started,” he said, adding that the airline suggested the May roll out and October starting date.

Assenmacher said the task force was looking for a “high-season” roll out, which would have been January, maybe even the middle of December.

“A roll out needs three or four months to gain traction,” he said.

Still, the marketing efforts will continue in the hopes when the December start up date rolls around, there will be a bigger market.

