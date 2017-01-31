Hundreds gather downtown to protest president's executive order on immigration

Hundreds of people lined Congress Street on Tuesday evening, Jan. 31 to show their support for immigrants and refugees, and to protest President Donald Trump's executive action on immigration.

Organizers of the protest say they chose to have it near Sen. John McCain's Tucson office to show support for his stance on the president's executive action.

They also want McCain to hold a town hall so he can address his constituents in person.

"I just wanted to celebrate our diversity and celebrate our refugees and our immigrants. We are blessed to have them here," said Meg Newberg, a protester.

Oula Labibidi was one of the speakers at the protest. She and her husband came to the United States years ago from Syria.

"It's the place where I felt I gained my freedom. It's a place where I felt I belonged to," Labibidi said.

Another speaker was Nate Terani, a Muslim U.S. Navy veteran.

"The night of the election, at about 11 p.m. here when it became clear when Trump was going to win. I had to answer my mom. What would we do if Donald Trump does what he says and they come for us. As a veteran, hearing that in the United States was heartbreaking. "

Terani said seeing the protests all around the country and the one in Tucson is uplifting, and he's hopeful there will be progress.

"There's nothing that will make a greater impact on abhorrent policies than American people making their voices heard. That's the number one thing we can do to show that we reject hateful ideologies," Terani said.

McCain and South Carolina's Sen. Lindsey Graham released the following statement in response to the president's executive order.

“Our government has a responsibility to defend our borders, but we must do so in a way that makes us safer and upholds all that is decent and exceptional about our nation. It is clear from the confusion at our airports across the nation that President Trump’s executive order was not properly vetted. We are particularly concerned by reports that this order went into effect with little to no consultation with the Departments of State, Defense, Justice, and Homeland Security. Such a hasty process risks harmful results. We should not stop green-card holders from returning to the country they call home. We should not stop those who have served as interpreters for our military and diplomats from seeking refuge in the country they risked their lives to help. And we should not turn our backs on those refugees who have been shown through extensive vetting to pose no demonstrable threat to our nation, and who have suffered unspeakable horrors, most of them women and children. Ultimately, we fear this executive order will become a self-inflicted wound in the fight against terrorism. At this very moment, American troops are fighting side-by-side with our Iraqi partners to defeat ISIL. But this executive order bans Iraqi pilots from coming to military bases in Arizona to fight our common enemies. Our most important allies in the fight against ISIL are the vast majority of Muslims who reject its apocalyptic ideology of hatred. This executive order sends a signal, intended or not, that America does not want Muslims coming into our country. That is why we fear this executive order may do more to help terrorist recruitment than improve our security.”

Came back to the area where the protest was held and found this. #tucson @TucsonNewsNow pic.twitter.com/v6q04D11fD — Janice Yu (@JaniceYuNews) February 1, 2017

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.