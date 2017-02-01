TUCSON'S TOP 3: What you need to know to start your day

Former Pima County Sheriff's Department Chief Deputy Chris Radtke pleaded guilty February in Federal Court in a money laundering and theft case.
Happy Friday-- and Happy Cinco de Mayo!
According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, 74-year-old Philip Torrence was found safely in New Mexico.
A major road project is leading to a major problem on Tucson's northwest side.
Two Evansville parents are facing drug and child neglect charges. Cameron and Holly Reine were arrested Tuesday and are being held in jail without bond.
A California family says they were booted from a Delta flight in a dispute over a seat they bought.
Her mother and her school's principal encouraged her to become the first in the school's history to earn a bachelor degree while still in high school.
Experts say the change in the House Republican health care bill that helped secure its passage may make little difference in the hunt for affordable coverage for people with pre-existing health problems.
"Mirena fail!" That is how newborn Dexter Tyler was introduced to the world on Facebook.
According to the affidavit, Megan Sloan left her Facebook logged in on another teacher's computer. That other teacher saw a conversation in which Sloan was talking about selling and using heroin.
An airport official says a cargo plane contracted by UPS has gone off the runway and over a hillside at a West Virginia airport.
A photo of the officer has been shared thousands of times since Monday.
The Oconee County Sheriff's Office said a man has been arrested and charged with the murder of his missing wife.
