TUCSON'S TOP 3: What you need to know to start your day

TOP STORIES

1. HUNDREDS PROTEST DOWNTOWN OVER TRUMP'S IMMIGRATION CHANGES

Hundreds of people lined Congress Street Tuesday evening to show their support for immigrants and refugees, and to protest President Donald Trump's executive action on immigration. http://bit.ly/2jWpMqa

Just to give you an idea of how many people are downtown right now protesting Trump's refugee executive order. #tucson @TucsonNewsNow pic.twitter.com/yB3Ik0Vfrs — Janice Yu (@JaniceYuNews) January 31, 2017

Organizers of the protest say they chose to have it near Senator John McCain's office to show support for his stance on the President's executive action.

They also want McCain to hold a town hall so he can address his constituents in person.

"I just wanted to celebrate our diversity and celebrate our refugees and our immigrants. We are blessed to have them here," said Meg Newberg, a protester.

Came back to the area where the protest was held and found this. #tucson @TucsonNewsNow pic.twitter.com/v6q04D11fD — Janice Yu (@JaniceYuNews) February 1, 2017

2. TRUMP'S TRAVEL MAN KEEPS TUCSON MAN AND WIFE APART

President Donald Trump’s 90-day travel ban is preventing a Tucson man from moving his wife to the U.S. http://bit.ly/2kglsjS

The couple is scared, frustrated and desperate.

The husband can travel to U.S. legally, but his wife can't come with him since she's a Syrian citizen.

He's a U.S. citizen, born and raised in #Tucson. Mountain View HS class of 2007. He met his wife overseas. Photo Credit: Nasser Abuelian pic.twitter.com/yxlArML6nm — Maria Hechanova (@MariaHechanova) February 1, 2017

Right now, they're stuck in Malaysia waiting to see what happens next.

The president signed an executive order Friday that delays refugees and restricts travel for visa holders from seven predominately Muslim countries: Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.

3. HUMANE SOCIETY ASKS FOR HELP AFTER BREAK-IN

The Humane Society of Southern Arizona is asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect in a recent break-in that was caught on video.

The video appears to show a man using a rock to break the glass door of the Humane Society of Southern Arizona Thrift Store at 5311 E. Speedway Boulevard early on Jan. 23.

The suspect is described as white, aged between 40 and 50. He was wearing camo pants, a white long-sleeve shirt, glasses, a baseball cap and black tennis shoes with white laces.

The video shows the suspect enter the building at about 1:27 a.m. and remove two plastic donation boxes.

.@HSSAZ thrift store in #tucson hit by burglar. Broke glass door and grabbed 2 donation boxes 1:30 am last Monday pic.twitter.com/KXGXWYAznp — Craig Reck (@CraigReckNews) January 31, 2017

The boxes contained donations to help fund the building of a new Humane Society of Southern Arizona campus on West Roger Road.

HAPPENING TODAY

Tax season is underway!

If you're feeling stressed, don't worry, there are plenty of resources available to you here in Tucson.

Pima County is teaming up with United Way to offer the Voluntary Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program to anyone with a family income under $64,000.

All the information you need to know is HERE: http://bit.ly/2kR04lx

WEATHER

Sunny and warm again today with highs in mid-70s.

Not much is changing throughout the week.

Nights will be mostly clear with lows in the mid-40s. Enjoy it!

