Human remains found on train tracks in Vail

Pima County deputies are investigating after human remains were found on train tracks near Colossal Cave Road in Vail late Tuesday night.

According to Dept. Cody Gress of the Pima County Sheriff's Department, deputies first got a call around 9:30 p.m. reporting the remains.

Gress said a conductor of an Amtrak train was going westbound when he saw the parts on the eastbound part of the tracks, and reported it to deputies.

Deputies investigated and were able to confirm they were human body parts.

The remains have been turned over to the Pima County Office of Medical Examiner for identification.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app, the most-used news app in southern Arizona, to get breaking news alerts, weather forecasts and exclusive content on your Apple and Android devices.