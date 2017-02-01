A look at high-tech gadgets from the CES

Jim Barry from the Consumer Technology Association, along with Tech Expert Andy Taylor, show us some of the most interesting things from the Consumer Electronics Show.

From a new virtual reality headset that doesn't use a cell phone, to a bike-friendly helmet where riders can listen to music and what's happening around them, many of the items sell for less than $300.

Barry says the show is about technology, and also trends.

He says many items this year focused on health and well-being.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.