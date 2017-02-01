PET PALS: Meet Mokie!

This week's Pet Pal is "Mokie!"

This handsome, one-year-old Lab mix is very affectionate with people and loves other dogs!

He has a lot of energy and enjoys long walks. He would thrive with an active family.

If you'd like to take Mokie home and bring your dog for a "meet and greet," call The Humane Society of Southern Arizona at (520)327-6088.

The Humane Society is also looking for donations to recover after a recent thrift store break-in.

For more information visit www.hssaz.org.

