SIGNING DAY: Southern Arizona signees, photos and more

High school athletes from all across the country signed on the dotted line Wednesday, Feb. 1.
Arizona sophomore center Chance Comanche won't return to the Wildcats and will enter the NBA draft.
The Wildcats limp home to start a four-game homestand having lost six straight Pac-12 Conference game.
Danielle O'Toole threw a one-hit shutout and Jessie Harper hit two homers, including a grand slam in an 8-0 win for UA over ASU.
Arizona (+57) finishes 9th at the Pac-12 Tournament and losses the Territorial Cup Series point to Arizona State (+42).
Stanford won all three games against Arizona by a combined four runs.
The Pima Community College men’s and women’s track & field took second and third place at the Region I Championships.
Rio Rico distance runner Allie Schadler has a chance to finish her prep career with 14 state championships.
