SIGNING DAY: Southern Arizona signees, photos and more

The schedules were taken from the Arizona Interscholastic Association. Game times and location are subject to change.

High school athletes from all across the country signed on the dotted line Wednesday, Feb. 1.

National Signing Day was the first day the students could commit to colleges and universities.

MOBILE USERS: The Arizona Wildcats 2017 recruiting class can be found HERE. Photographs of southern Arizona athletes and Arizona Wildcats signees are HERE.

The following is a list of southern Arizona athletes who signed Wednesday. If we've missed someone, please send an email to AllKOLDNewsDesk@tucsonnewsnow.com. Please include the athlete's name, a photo.

Local Signings

CATALINA FOOTHILLS

FOOTBALL

• Matt Michalczik, Northern Arizona (Flagstaff)

• Rhett Rodriguez, University of Arizona (Tucson)

• Bryan Beckon, Southern Utah (Cedar City, UT)

• Jimmy Stewart, South Dakota School of Mines (Rapid City, SD)

• Blake Rashad, Pima College (Tucson)

• Brandon Smith, Pima College (Tucson)

• Derrick Murray, Glendale College (Glendale, AZ)

SOCCER

• Olivia Lai, American University (Washington D.C.)

CANYON DEL ORO

FOOTBALL

• Jonas Leader, Northern Arizona (Flagstaff)

• Zach Bohnenkamp, Northern State University (Aberdeen, South Dakota)

SOCCER

• Caleb Sanchez, Pima College (Tucson)

CIENEGA HIGH

BASEBALL

• Dakota Martin, Benedictine University (Lisle, Illinois)

• Izzy Carrillo, Gateway Community College (Phoenix)

CROSS COUNTY

• Caleb Blevins, Coe College (Cedar Rapids, Iowa)

FOOTBALL

• Tyler Hammons, Black Hills State (Spearfish, South Dakota)

• Parker Galipeau, Colorado Mesa University (Grand Junction, Colorado)

• Brandon Vesterdal, Western New Mexico College (Silver City, New Mexico)

• Bryce Fontana, Scottsdale Community College (Scottsdale)

• Chris Vega, Mesa Community College (Mesa)

• Aaron Aros, Mesa Community College (Mesa)

SOFTBALL

• Jenessa Jarvis, Concordia University-Nebraska (Seward, Nebraska)

SOCCER

• Layne Pullen, Cornell Collegee (Mount Vernon, Iowa)

• Caitlyn Swift, Pima Community College (Tucson)

DESERT VIEW

FOOTBALL

• Alex Courtemanche, Pima Community College (Tucson)

IRONWOOD RIDGE

FOOTBALL

• Kyle Breed, Arizona State University (Tempe)

• Michael Lopez, Western New Mexico University (Silver City, New Mexico)

• Daniel Peabody, University of New Mexico (Albuquerque, New Mexico)

• Ken Samson, University of Arizona (Tucson)

SABINO HIGH

FOOTBALL

• Drew Dixon, University of Arizona

WALDEN GROVE

SOCCER

• Malia Vanisi, University of New Mexico (Albuquerque, New Mexico)

• Bella Solorza, University of New Mexico (Albuquerque, New Mexico)

