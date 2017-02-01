National Signing Day: All southern Arizona signees, photos and m - Tucson News Now

SIGNING DAY: Southern Arizona signees, photos and more

By Tucson News Now Staff
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

High school athletes from all across the country signed on the dotted line Wednesday, Feb. 7.

National Signing Day was the first day the students could commit to colleges and universities.

The following is a list of southern Arizona athletes who signed Wednesday. If we've missed someone, please send an email to desk@kold.com. Please include the athlete's name, a photo.

IRONWOOD RIDGE 

Football

  • Heath Beemiller, Northern Arizona University
  • Nick Brahler, Pima Community College
  • Brayden Smith, Pima Community College
  • David Phelps, Pima Community College

SALPOINTE CATHOLIC

Baseball

  • Efrain Cervantes, South Mountain Community College
  • J. Bill Rivera, Pima Community College

Cross County

  • Ana Alvarez Tostado, Grand Canyon University

Football

  • Derick Bush, Coastal Carolina University
  • Matteo Mele, University of Washington
  • Christian Massey, Pima Community College

Golf

  • Annabelle Huether, Pomona College

Lacrosse

  • Josh Hackmyer, University of Arizona
  • Nate Maltry, University of Arizona
  • Jackson McKenney, University of Arizona

Soccer

  • Isabella Almazan, University of Northern Colorado
  • Lauren Bollinger, Idaho State University 

Softball

  • Yannira Acuna, Arizona State University
  • Aleena Alexander, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University
  • Erika Marquez, Southern Oregon University

PUSCH RIDGE CHRISTIAN ACADEMY

Football

  • Kendall Tobin, Hillsdale College

Soccer

  • Lauren Corral, Trinity International

Softball

  • Jessica Giacoma, Pima College

