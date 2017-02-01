SIGNING DAY: Southern Arizona signees, photos and more

The following schedules for southern Arizona high school teams were taken from the Arizona Interscholastic Association.
High school athletes from all across the country signed on the dotted line Wednesday, Feb. 1.
A recording of a call between responding officers and dispatch a dispatcher says "multiple safes and possibly guns" were taken, though police would not confirm this.
Arizona is ranked seventh to start the NCAA Softball season in both major polls.
Lucia Alonso scored 19 points to help give Arizona their first win over Washington since 2011.
Dominic Green hit a three-point shot as time expired to give the Huskies the win over the Wildcats.
Tucson News Now has all you need to know for tonight's Pac-12 Conference square off between UA and UW.
High school athletes from all across the country are signing on the dotted line today, National Signing Day.
Josh McDaniels has backed out of a deal to become the Indianapolis' Colts new coach, a decision that shocked the franchise hours after it announced his hiring.
FC Tucson set to join the United Soccer League's new Division III.
A recording of a call between responding officers and dispatch a dispatcher says "multiple safes and possibly guns" were taken, though police would not confirm this.
There are times when sports becomes more than just wins and losses or fame and fortune. One of those special moments came in Tucson Friday, Feb. 2.
There are times when sports becomes more than just wins and losses or fame and fortune. One of those special moments came in Tucson Friday, Feb. 2.