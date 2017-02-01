Officials ID skateboarder hit by car, ask for help finding suspect

This is a Toyota Corolla, similar to the one that hit Michael Hartman in Tucson Wednesday. (Source: Tucson Police Department)

Pima County deputies have identified the skateboarder who was critically injured in a hit-and-run crash.

Michael Hartman, 21, is unresponsive and undergoing brain surgery, according to an update from the Pima County Sheriff's Department on Thursday, Feb. 2.

Hartman's ID is from California. His family is en route to Tucson from Ohio.

At spot where skateboarder was hit Wed. @PimaSheriff says Michael Hartman's condition is "life-threatening" after head injury @TucsonNewsNow pic.twitter.com/PT6IRxjnB3 — Evan Schreiber (@SchreiberEvan) February 2, 2017

Deputies are asking the public for any information about the driver who hit Hartman on Wednesday around 2 p.m. near Valencia and Swan, then took off.

The driver of vehicle is described as a light-skinned male with dark hair, according to the Pima County Sheriff's Department.

The vehicle involved is described as a mid-2000 tan Toyota, possibly a Corolla, with damage to the windshield and front right of car.

It was last seen headed toward westbound I-10.

#Breaking: Skateboarder hit by car near Swan and Valencia. Driver last seen heading to WB I-10. PCSD deputies investigating. #Tucson pic.twitter.com/9Pi2XcilEv — Maria Hechanova (@MariaHechanova) February 1, 2017

